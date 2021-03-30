Rouble weakens to 76 vs globally stronger dollar, stocks down as oil slips

Add detail, updates prices

MOSCOW, March 30 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened to 76 against the globally stronger dollar on Tuesday, while stock indexes pared gains and inched lower as the reopening of the Suez Canal to traffic led to a decline in prices for oil, Russia's key export.

The dollar index rose above the 93 mark .DXY for the first time since November as accelerating U.S. vaccinations and stimulus expectations raised U.S. Treasury yields.

At 1248 GMT, the rouble was 0.5% weaker against the dollar at 76.03RUBUTSTN=MCX, still away from the 2021 low of 76.98 hit last week. Against the euro, the rouble was 0.2% weaker at 89.18 EURRUBTN=MCX.

Russian assets have been under pressure since U.S. President Joe Biden said earlier this month his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, would "pay a price" for efforts to meddle in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, allegations that Moscow denies.

The geopolitical premium paid for the rouble remains significant. In early 2020, when oil prices, one of the main drivers of the rouble's exchange rate, were near current levels of around $65 a barrel, the rouble stood at around 61 to the dollar and 68 against the euro.

A further weakening of the rouble towards 77 against the dollar could prompt speculative buying in the Russian currency, Otkritie Bank said, adding this was not its "base scenario".

Otkritie said it expected the rouble to firm to 73 versus the dollar in the next few weeks.

The global market focus has now turned to an OPEC+ meeting this week that is likely to agree an extension to supply curbs amid disappointing demand prospects.

But Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 1.3% at $64.13 a barrel after the Suez Canal reopened to traffic. O/R

Russian stock indexes were down.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS fell 0.8% to 1,456.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEXshed 0.3% to 3,517.8 points, moving away from a record high of 3,602.18 touched earlier this month.​

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh with additional reporting by Anna Rzhevkina; editing by Larry King and Mark Heinrich)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.