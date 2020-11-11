Rouble weakens, Russia fulfils fourth-quarter borrowing plan

By Andrey Ostroukh

MOSCOW, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The rouble weakened on Wednesday, giving up earlier gains despite higher oil prices and the finance ministry's auctions of treasury bonds that allowed Russia to fulfil its fourth-quarter borrowing plan.

The rouble has had a volatile few weeks, plunging to its lowest level versus the euro since late 2014 on the eve of U.S. election and then posting its biggest one-day gain against the dollar in four years the next day after the vote.

Vladimir Evstifeev, an analyst at Zenit Bank, said that while the rouble had shaken off a risk-premium relating to the U.S. election, it lacked any impetus for further gains, given the coronavirus crisis and risks that Joe Biden could pose for Russia as president.

At 1708 GMT, the rouble eased 0.5% to 76.88 RUBUTSTN=MCX after hitting 75.75 on Monday, its strongest level since Sept. 22.

Versus the euro, the rouble briefly touched 89.6350, a level it last achieved on Sept. 25 but then pared gains and was flat on the day at 90.43 EURRUBTN=MCX.

Against this backdrop, Russia's finance ministry is selling sovereign Eurobonds denominated in euros this week, tapping the global debt market for the first time since 2019.

"The Russian Ministry of finance chose an appropriate moment for the placement of Eurobonds, in our view, given the growth in global risk appetite," BCS Brokerage said.

In the domestic market, the finance ministry sold 313 billion roubles ($4.07 billion) worth of OFZ treasury bonds. This will plug holes in the budget amid the coronavirus crisis, thus fulfilling the government's fourth-quarter borrowing plan of 2 trillion roubles.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 2% at $44.51 a barrel, lifted by hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine and a report showing U.S. crude inventories fell more than expected. O/R

Higher oil prices supported Russian stock indexes, with the dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTSending the day 0.1% higher at 1,233.8. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEXrose 0.6% to 3,015.0 points

($1 = 76.8516 roubles)

