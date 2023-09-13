Rouble weakens past 96 vs dollar as rate decision looms

Sept 13 (Reuters) - The rouble weakened on Wednesday, heading back past 96 to the dollar and well away from the near six-week high hit in the previous session, as investors digested Kremlin comments on the currency and awaited Friday's central bank rate decision.

At 0751 GMT, the rouble was 1.3% weaker against the dollar at 96.13 RUBUTSTN=MCX. On Tuesday it had reached 92.4450, its strongest point since Aug. 2.

It had lost 1.3% to trade at 103.32 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX and shed 1.5% against the yuan to 13.19 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

The rouble appeared to halt its sharp strengthening after satisfied comments on the rouble's current position and prospects from President Vladimir Putin and his economic aide Maxim Oreshkin.

The head of Russia's largest lender Sberbank SBER.MM said the rouble had weakened this year due to a sharp increase in imports and the outflow of capital.

"At the moment the rouble is unjustifiably undervalued," Sberbank's German Gref said in an interview with state television. "A fair exchange rate would be at the level of 80-85 roubles (per dollar)."

The rouble tumbled past 100 to the dollar last month, which led the central bank to raise rates by 350 basis points to 12% on Aug. 15 in an emergency meeting.

Most economists polled by Reuters expect another hike at its next scheduled meeting on Friday, but top bankers are leaning towards a hold.

Late on Tuesday, the economy ministry updated its macroeconomic forecasts, envisaging higher inflation and a weaker rouble over the coming years, as the costs of Russia fighting the war in Ukraine mount.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.6% at $92.65 a barrel.

The finance ministry is due to hold one OFZ treasury bond auction on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow Editing by Peter Graff)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

