Rouble weakens past 95 vs dollar as peak of tax payments approaches

By Alexander Marrow

Aug 25 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened past 95 against the dollar on Friday as the peak of a month-end tax period approached, with traders keeping an eye on developments after Wagner mercenary group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's presumed death in a plane crash.

Russia's most powerful mercenary, Prigozhin was on board a plane that crashed on Wednesday evening north of Moscow with no survivors, Russian authorities said, two months to the day after he led an abortive mutiny against the army top brass.

By 1409, the rouble was 0.6% weaker against the dollar at 95.44 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.7% to trade at 103.32 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX. It shed 0.9% against the yuan to 13.08 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

Prigozhin's presumed death leaves Russian President Vladimir Putin stronger in the short term, removing a powerful figure who had defied his authority and threatened to make him look weak, but deprives him of a forceful military player.

But Prigozhin's influence in Russia has dwindled since the mutiny, meaning volatility for the rouble from his possible death is likely to be limited, said Grzegorz Drozdz, market analyst at investment company Conotoxia.

"Russia's central bank and regulators are currently trying to rescue the rouble," he said. "It seems that one of the biggest problems for the Russian currency is the actions of exporters who hold their foreign exchange reserves in the Chinese yuan or Indian rupee, among others."

The rouble strengthened sharply last week after hitting a near 17-month low of 101.75 to the dollar, as the central bank hiked its key rate by 350 basis points to 12% and exporters increased selling of their foreign currency revenue following discussions with Russian authorities.

The rouble should be supported by month-end tax payments, where exporters usually convert foreign currency revenues into roubles to meet local liabilities. The peak of those payments falls on Monday, but some analysts have said last week's FX selling increase may have already met their rouble needs.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.8% at $84.02 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.4% to 1,039.6 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.4% higher at 3,148.9 points.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow Editing by Mark Potter)

