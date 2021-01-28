Rouble weakens past 76 vs dollar as sanctions threat, U.S. equity sell-off weigh

By 1243 GMT, the rouble was 0.7% weaker against the dollar at 76.34 RUBUTSTN=MCX, earlier dropping to 76.5000, its lowest since Nov. 30, 2020.

The U.S. dollar strengthened following a stock market rout, triggered by concerns over high valuations and a second wave of the coronavirus, pushing emerging market currencies lower.

"Risk aversion has logically increased demand for the dollar," said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko-Invest, adding that the rouble would likely stay within the range of 76 to 76.5 against the greenback on Thursday.

The rouble had lost 0.6% versus the euro to trade at 92.39, earlier reaching a near three-month low of 92.5150 EURRUBTN=MCX.

The threat of new sanctions against Moscow over Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's arrest, which last week prompted nationwide demonstrations, has plagued the rouble in recent days. More protests are scheduled for Sunday.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that the United States is "deeply concerned" about Navalny and was considering actions in response to his detention.

A Russian court on Thursday rejected Navalny's appeal against his detention and ordered that he be kept in jail. Earlier, Russian investigators opened a criminal case into Leonid Volkov, a close Navalny ally.

The rouble would be under pressure from political risks in the run-up to the weekend, Sberbank CIB analysts said in a note.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.2% at $55.72 a barrel, pushing Russian stock indexes lower.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 1.3% to 1,374.6 points, hitting its weakest mark since Dec. 24, 2020. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.4% lower at 3,330.6 points, touching a more than three-week low.

