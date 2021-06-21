Rouble weakens past 73 vs dollar as sanctions fears resurface

MOSCOW, June 21 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble fell on Monday to its weakest level since early June, taking a hit from renewed concerns about more U.S. sanctions against Moscow over the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

At 0724 GMT, the rouble shed 0.6% to 73.32 against the dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX, its weakest since June 4.

Against the euro, the Russian currency slid 0.7% to 86.96 EURRUBTN=MCX.

The rouble strengthened last week after President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed to begin cybersecurity and arms control talks, though their summit highlighted discord on those issues, human rights and Ukraine.

But expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise rates and threats of more sanctions have since battered the Russian currency.

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN on Sunday the United States was "preparing another package of sanctions" related to the use of a chemical agent against "one of their citizens on Russian soil".

Kremlin critic Navalny was flown to Germany in August last year after being poisoned with what German doctors would later say was a military-grade nerve agent. Russian authorities have repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. Navalny later returned to Moscow and was jailed on charges he said were trumped up.

"We do not rule out that more sanctions could inflate the risk premium...bringing the rouble-dollar rate back to 74-75," Sova Capital said.

Russian stock indexes also declined.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was 1.1% lower at 1,627.7 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX declined 0.4% to 3,788.1 points, further off an all-time high of 3,865.20 touched last week.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Mark Heinrich)

