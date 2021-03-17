Rouble weakens past 73 vs dollar as sanction fears resurface

MOSCOW, March 17 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened past 73 against the dollar on Wednesday, as the market digested new U.S. allegations that President Vladimir Putin had likely directed efforts to try to influence the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

At 0729 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% weaker against the dollar at 73.13 RUBUTSTN=MCX, heading away from its strongest level since late-July of 72.53 that it touched on Tuesday

Against the euro, the rouble shed 0.3% to 87.00 EURRUBTN=MCX, heading away from 86.5150, its strongest point since mid-August that the Russian currency hit in the previous session.

The rouble came under renewed pressure after a 15-page American intelligence report said that some of Donald Trump's top lieutenants were playing into Moscow's hands by amplifying claims made against then-candidate Joe Biden by Russian-linked Ukrainian figures in the run-up to the Nov. 3 election.

As concerns of fresh sanctions against Moscow intensified, Russia's embassy in the United States dismissed the U.S. report as "another set of baseless accusations."

The geopolitical premium for the rouble remains significant. The rouble traded at about 61 to the dollar in early 2020 when oil prices were last near current levels of $68.80 per barrel.

The Russian finance ministry is in focus as it will offer three tranches of OFZ treasury bonds on Wednesday. Foreign investors hold about a third of these rouble-denominated bonds, and demand for the papers is seen as a gauge of attitude towards Russian assets.

"We don't feel much excitement around the MinFin primary auctions," Rosbank said in a note.

"There are just so many other important topics unravelling right now, so that it doesn't matter much if the MinFin grants" a premium at the auctions, Rosbank said.

Russian stock indexes were down.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS fell 1.2% to 1,534.2 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX slid 0.8% to 3,562.8 points, heading away from an all-time high of 8,587.24 it hit earlier this week.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Uttaresh.V)

