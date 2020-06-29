Rouble weakens past 70 vs dollar on falling oil prices, growing virus fears

MOSCOW, June 29 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened on Monday, passing the threshold of 70 to the U.S. dollar for the first time since June 15, declining in the face of falling oil prices and growing concerns of a second wave of novel coronavirus cases worldwide.

At 0803 GMT, the rouble was 0.5% weaker against the dollar at 70.14 RUBUTSTN=MCX. Versus the euro, it lost 0.8% to trade at 78.92 EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 2% at $40.22 a barrel.

The rouble had little playing in its favour, with a notable exception being daily foreign currency sales by the central bank last week at the equivalent of around 10.1 billion roubles ($144.8 million).

However, a month-end tax payment period passed its peak late last week and rising coronavirus cases in the United States and elsewhere lessened global appetite for risk assets.

"Investors' readiness to accept risk is likely to remain limited for some time because of the high uncertainty related to the recovery timeline for business and consumer activity after the downturn, linked to the pandemic," said Anton Startsev, chief analyst at Olma Brokerage.

The chief executive of Russia's largest lender Sberbank SBER.MM, German Gref, had a more optimistic view, citing the forecast of an experienced analyst he trusts that Brent crude prices could reach $60-62 per barrel by the end of the year.

"It means the rouble will be within plus or minus 60 to the dollar" at year-end, Gref said in an interview with the TASS news agency.

Trading on Russian markets could be subdued this week, with Wednesday a public holiday as a week-long nationwide vote on constitutional reforms reaches its conclusion.

Russian stock indexes were falling.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 1.1% to 1,233.2 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.6% lower at 2,745.3 points.

($1 = 69.7334 roubles)

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov and Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

