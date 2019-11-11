Rouble weakens on fresh trade deal concerns

MOSCOW, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened against the U.S. dollar on Monday as optimism faded about the prospect of a trade deal between the United States and China.

After U.S. and Chinese officials said last week they had agreed to roll back tariffs on each other's goods as part of the first phase of a trade deal, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he has not agreed to reduce the tariffs in place.

The comments raised doubts the world's two largest economies could end a 16-month trade war that has curbed global growth.

ING said news on the delay of the first phrase of the trade deal was having "a negative impact on all major segments of world markets".

At 0723 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% weaker against the dollar at 63.91 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.2% to trade at 70.47 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

"This morning Russian stock indexes and the rouble will again find themselves under downward pressure due to worsening global market sentiment," Elena Kozhukhova, an analyst at Veles Capital, said in a note.

Investors are looking ahead to the policy testimony of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to the U.S. Congress later this week, but analysts do not expect any market-moving developments.

Analysts at VTB Capital expect Powell to reiterate comments he made after the last rate cut in October, when he said monetary policy was in a good place.

Prices for Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, fell on Monday over concerns on the prospect of a trade deal between Washington and Beijing. At 0734 GMT, Brent crude was down 1% at $61.89 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were also falling.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.4% to 1,462.9 points, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.2% lower at 2,967.7 points.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Catherine Evans)

