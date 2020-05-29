Rouble weakens in line with oil dip, poised for monthly gain

Updates prices, adds detail

MOSCOW, May 29 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble eased on Friday, pricing in a decline in oil prices, but was on track to post a second consecutive monthly gain, driven by hopes for a global economic rebound.

The rouble, which lost 12% so far this year against the greenback, is under pressure from a weak economic outlook in Russia but retains the support of the central bank.

At 1511 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% weaker against the dollar at 70.70 RUBUTSTN=MCX, retreating from its strongest level since early March, of 70.14 touched on Thursday.

Against the euro, the rouble eased 0.4% to 78.41. EURRUBTN=MCX

Since March, the central bank supported the rouble with daily foreign currency sales equivalent to 11.4 billion roubles ($161.05 million) on Wednesday, its data showed.

Russia's rapid economic contraction has boosted investor expectations the central bank will try to limit the extent of an economic downturn sparked by shutdowns to contain the spread of the coronavirus and a fall in the price of oil, central to Russia's economy.

In April, the first full month of the lockdown, the economy shrank by 12% on-year, cementing expectations the central bank will cut rates next month.

A Reuters poll on Friday forecast a 5% cut to the key rate.

Oil prices LCOc1, which sank to their lowest level in more than 20 years in April, have recovered following record output cuts by producers, including Russia.

They are on track for a monthly gain, but weakened around a percent on Friday in response to U.S.-Chinese tensions and weak U.S. fuel demand. O/R

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 1.8% at 1,219.8 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.6% lower at 2,734.9 points.

($1 = 70.7850 roubles)

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Barbara Lewis)

