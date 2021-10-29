Rouble weakens, but on track for biggest monthly gain in 2021

MOSCOW, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened on Friday, but was on track to post its largest monthly gain against the U.S. dollar this year, while stock indexes retreated from recent record peaks.

At 0742 GMT, the rouble was 0.5% weaker against the dollar at 70.57 RUBUTSTN=MCX, stepping away from its strongest level since June 2020 of 69.21 it scaled on Tuesday.

So far in October, the rouble firmed more than 3% versus the dollar.

The dollar-rouble pair has remained on a downward trend since the first half of October, and investors prefer using gains in the pair to sell the greenback against the Russian currency, VTB Capital said in a note.

Versus the euro, the rouble shed 0.4% to a one-week low of 82.34 EURRUBTN=MCX.

The rouble lost ground after the end of monthly tax payments that prompt export-focused companies to convert part of their dollar and euro revenues to meet local liabilities.

But the rouble retains support from high oil prices and the central bank's monetary policy. The Bank of Russia raised rates six times this year and is expected to deliver another hike in December, raising the investment appeal of Russian assets.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.1% at $84.39 a barrel, but headed for the first weekly loss in at least eight weeks. O/R

Russian stock indexes were down.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS fell 0.9% to 1,864.4 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX shed 0.4% to 4,170.6, heading away from its all-time high of 4,292.68 it hit in mid-October.

"The Russian equity market may find it difficult to keep rallying in the face of increasing outflows from EM equity funds," BCS Global Markets said.

