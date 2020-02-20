Rouble weakens as virus' regional spread knocks sentiment

MOSCOW, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened against the U.S. dollar early on Thursday, tracking other emerging market currencies over concerns about the fast-spreading coronavirus across Asia.

The virus outbreak has killed more than 2,000 people and disrupted business and global supply chains, prompting worries about an economic slowdown.

At 0720 GMT, the rouble was trading 0.25% weaker against the dollar at 63.73 RUBUTSTN=MCX, and was flat to trade at 68.70 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Although mainland China reported a large drop in new coronavirus cases on Thursday, South Korea saw a jump in infections while Japan reported two deaths from the virus.

China is struggling to get its economy back on track after imposing severe travel restrictions to contain a virus that emerged in the central province of Hubei late last year.

As widely expected, China cut the benchmark lending rate on Thursday to soften the strain on its virus-hit economy.

The rouble would be pressured by the weakening of emerging currencies but could make up for some losses with month-end tax payments, said Bogdan Zvarich, chief analyst at Russia's Promsvyazbank.

Russia's month-end tax period often prompts export-focused companies to convert their foreign currency revenues to meet local duties, bolstering the national currency.

Russian stock indexes were up.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.25% at 1,544.2 points, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.45% higher at 3,128.7 points.

Prices for Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, were up 0.37% to $59.34 a barrel, as of 0720 GMT, as concerns about oil demand eased after mainland China on Thursday reported the lowest number of confirmed cases of a new coronavirus since late January.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

