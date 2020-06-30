Rouble weakens as oil price falls, voting on constitution nears its end

MOSCOW, June 30 (Reuters) - The rouble eased on Tuesday, under pressure from falling oil prices and ahead of a government bond auction that will test investor sentiment as a vote on changes to Russia's constitution draws to close.

The market closes on Wednesday, the last day for Russians to vote on changes that could allow President Vladimir Putin to stay in the Kremlin until 2036 if re-elected. Critics say the move is a constitutional coup. Voting began earlier in June.

At 0714 GMT, the rouble was 0.5% weaker against the dollar at 70.37 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.2% to trade at 78.84 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

"It would be logical to trim positions in the rouble and stocks ahead of tomorrow's holiday," Alor Brokerage wrote.

The rouble is trading almost flat against the dollar in the month to date, in line with other emerging market currencies, VTB Capital said.

Tuesday's two OFZ bond auctions by the Finance Ministry are in focus after the central bank slashed rates to record lows this month and hinted they could go even lower.

Lower rates drive down bond yields, which move inversely to price. Demand for OFZ bonds is seen as a gauge of investor sentiment towards Russian assets. Foreign investors hold about 30% of OFZ bonds.

In the equity market, Russian indexes were slightly up. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS rose 0.1% to 1,240.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.05% higher at 2,769.4 points.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.