Rouble weakens ahead of Russian bond auctions

MOSCOW, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The rouble weakened on Wednesday ahead of government bond auctions which are usually seen as a gauge of investor sentiment towards Russian assets and can give the currency support.

Russia's central bank is seeking to limit downward pressure on the rouble by selling around 8.6 billion roubles ($111.2 million) worth of foreign currency a day.

At 0754 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% weaker against the dollar at 77.34 RUBUTSTN=MCX and was heading towards its weakest level since March of 79.9750 it hit late last month.

Versus the euro, the rouble eased 0.4% to 90.79 EURRUBTN=MCX as renewed questions about a coronavirus vaccine and lack of an agreement on additional U.S. fiscal stimulus prompted a global shift to safer assets.

Russia's own coronavirus situation was very strained, its health minister said on Wednesday, after the country reported a record high daily coronavirus cases and deaths.

The Russian finance ministry will offer an unlimited amount of two OFZ treasury bonds, testing appetite for debt which is popular among foreign investors thanks to its yield.

Last week, the ministry borrowed a record amount of $4 billion at a single auction.

Meanwhile, Russian stock indexes were mixed, shrugging off a 0.3% decline in Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, to $42.19 a barrel.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.1% to 1,155.5 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.3% higher at 2,838.1 points.

($1 = 77.3400 roubles)

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alexander Smith)

