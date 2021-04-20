Rouble weakens again as political risks weigh

Updates prices, adds detail

MOSCOW, April 20 (Reuters) - The rouble weakened again on Tuesday after advancing beyond 76 to the dollar, while Russian stock market indexes declined, under pressure from international concerns about Russia's military buildup near Ukraine.

At 1218 GMT, the rouble shed 0.3% to 76.61 versus the RUBUTSTN=MCX, heading towards a 2021 low of 78.0450 hit in early April on expectations of imminent sanctions.

Versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX, the rouble eased 0.4% to 92.31.

The buildup of Russian forces on the Ukraine border came into spotlight as Britain expressed concerns about this development. The EU has said more than 100,000 Russian troops have massed on Ukraine's border and in annexed Crimea.

On the domestic front, allies of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny have disclosed plans to hold the largest protests in modern Russian history on Wednesday, as Washington warned Russia it would pay a price if he died in jail from his hunger strike.

Wednesday's planned demonstration falls on the same day as President Vladimir Putin gives a state-of-the-nation speech.

Political pressures have weighed on the rouble for weeks. In early 2020, when oil prices were close to current levels, the rouble was at 61-62 versus the dollar.

Rouble-denominated oil prices are at their highest since mid-2018, which points to an elevated risk-premium in the rouble, Locko Invest said.

The focus is also on the central bank's response to the latest U.S. sanctions and the related market turmoil. A Reuters poll showed it is expected to raise the main rate by 25 or 50 basis points on Friday.

The rouble weakness could be capped by Russia's month-end tax payment period that usually prompts export-focused companies to convert part of their revenues to meet local liabilities.

Russian stock indexes were down, even though Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, rose 0.8% to $67.56 a barrel. O/R

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS declined by 0.7% to 1,465.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.9% lower at 3,566.3 points after hitting an record high of 3,605.49 on Monday.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, additional reporting by Anna Rzhevkina; editing by Barbara Lewis and Jane Merriman)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.