Rouble weakens again as oil prices collapse; OFZ auctions in focus

MOSCOW, April 22 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened early on Wednesday as prices for oil, Russia's main exports, collapsed because of shrinking demand for everything from gasoline to jet fuel.

The Russian finance ministry is in focus as it plan to hold auctions of OFZ treasury bonds, demand for which is usually seen as a gauge of investors' sentiment towards Russian assets.

At 0714 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% weaker against the dollar at 77.24 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.2% to trade at 83.90 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

The rouble posted losses for the fourth day in a row, heading towards the four-year lows it touched a month ago, hit by from lower oil prices and the coronavirus outbreak that's pushing the Russian economy into recession.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, fell to its lowest since 1999 as worldwide supply looks set to overwhelm demand for months to come and current production cuts fall short of offsetting that glut. O/R

Brent futures LCOc1 were down 13.5% at $16.71 per barrel.

The rouble, however, saw some support from the central bank, which kept increasing its daily sales of foreign currency from state reserves, Russia's first FX interventions since early 2015.

On Monday, the central bank sold 16.8 billion roubles ($217.36 million) worth of foreign currency, up from 14.8 billion on Friday and 12.9 billion on Monday last week, its data showed on Wednesday.

Export-focused companies can offset some losses in the rouble as they need to convert part of their FX revenues to meet local month-end taxes.

Russian stock indexes were surprisingly stronger on Wednesday, shrugging off the sell-off on the oil market.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.9% to 1,020.7 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.6% higher at 2,501.5 points.

($1 = 77.2900 roubles)

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, editing by Larry King)

