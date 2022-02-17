Rouble weakens after Russian-backed rebels accuse Ukraine of mortar attack

Updates prices, adds stocks, details and background

MOSCOW, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The rouble weakened and Russian stocks slipped on Thursday as investors pulled back from risk assets after Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine accused government forces of opening fire on their territory four times in the last 24 hours.

Ukraine's military denied the separatists' accusations that government troops had attacked, saying it was the rebels who shelled the Ukrainian military.

Russian assets are highly sensitive to tensions around Ukraine. The rouble had strengthened in the previous session after Russia said it withdrew some troops from near Ukrainian territory, though Western countries contradicted Moscow, warning Russia's military presence was growing.

As of 0743 GMT, the rouble was 0.6% weaker against the dollar at 75.74 RUBUTSTN=MCX, moving further away from 75 touched in the previous session. The unit had weakened 0.4% to trade at 86.08 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

"The jury is out as to whether the threat of invasion has de-escalated, unsettling risk appetite," said BCS Global Markets in a note.

The rouble had been recovering this week after its sharpest single-session drop in nearly two years on Friday, caused by Western nations' calls to their citizens to leave Ukraine.

The West has threatened tough sanctions should Russia invade, something Moscow has repeatedly denied planning.

For NATO members, the most powerful measure against Russia would be U.S. sanctions cutting off Russian state banks from the dollar according to Russian executives, bankers, and former senior U.S. sanctions officials.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 1.1 at $93.79 barrel.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 2.4% to 1,487.3 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.9% lower at 3,575.9 points.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Kim Coghill and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.