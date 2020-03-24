Rouble up from 4-yr lows, stocks gain as oil recovers

Adds quotes, updates prices

MOSCOW, March 24 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed on Tuesday as it priced in some recovery in oil prices but remained near four-year lows amid a deteriorating economic outlook as the coronavirus outbreak continued to spread.

The rouble, which outperformed peers in early 2020, became one of the worst-performing currencies in March as it took a double hit from a slump in oil prices and global risk aversion related to the coronavirus outbreak and its consequences.

At 1315 GMT, the rouble was 1.4% stronger against the dollar at 78.49RUBUTSTN=MCX, trading near its weakest since late January 2016 of 81.97 hit last Thursday.

The rouble is now fairly valued against the dollar and is poised to strengthen once oil prices stabilise, said Sberbank Asset Management.

"We expect the U.S. currency to move within a range of 78-80 roubles during this session," said Bogdan Zvarich, chief analyst at Promsvyazbank.

Against the euro, the rouble was 0.4% stronger at 85.14EURRUBTN=MCX, well away from levels of around 70 seen a month ago before the latest sell-off.

The rouble's downside has been partially limited by the central bank, which started selling a limited amount of FX from its reserves this month in its first currency intervention since 2015.

On Friday, the central bank sold 13.3 billion roubles ($168.71 million) worth of FX, its data showed on Monday.

The FX selling, however, was not enough to reverse the rouble's weakening trend that is now threatening to hit the Russian economy.

RECESSION RISK

The central bank last week kept rates unchanged, deciding not to cut borrowing costs to support economic activity as other central banks have done due to risks of higher inflation following the steep drop in the rouble.

The Russian economy now faces a mounting risk of recession as the government prepares to revise its spending priorities amid low oil prices and stalling business activity due to the global coronavirus outbreak.

The Russian economy is increasingly likely to show no growth in 2020 compared with earlier expectations for a 1.9% expansion, Nordea Bank said in a note.

"The final (growth) rate will largely depend on the length of the crisis and the ability of leading central banks to stabilise global financial risks and avoid a more serious debt crisis," Nordea said.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 2.6% at $27.75 a barrel, propping up Russian markets as it bounced from 2020 lows.

The dollar-denominated RTS share index .IRTS was up 9.2% to 965.3 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 6.8% higher at 2,405.9 points, away from its record high of 3,226.9 it hit two months ago.

Shares in Russia's No.1 oil producer Rosneft ROSN.MM were up 7.7% on the day at 295 roubles after the oil giant started to buy back its shares.

($1 = 78.8330 roubles)

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Gareth Jones)

