Rouble tumbles to near eight-month low vs dollar

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The rouble slumped to its weakest since late April past 72 against the dollar on Thursday as fears over the impact of sanctions on Russian oil and gas took the currency's losses this month to more than 15%.

At 0604 GMT, the rouble was down 1.4% against the dollar at 72.00 RUBUTSTN=MCX, earlier hitting 72.1350, its weakest mark since April 29.

It also lost 1.4% to trade at 76.69 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX, also a near eight-month low, and shed 1.8% against the yuan to a near seven-month low of 10.26 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

Falling export revenues in recent months have been exacerbated by a European Union oil embargo that began in December, when an oil price cap come into force as well.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.3% at $82.5 a barrel. O/R

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

