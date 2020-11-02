Rouble tumbles to near 6-year low vs euro, nears 81 vs dollar with U.S. election in focus

MOSCOW, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble plunged to a near six-year low against the euro on Monday, plagued by falling oil prices, the persistent rise in COVID-19 cases at home and abroad, and uncertainty before Tuesday's U.S. presidential election.

At 0750 GMT, the rouble had lost 1.5% to trade at 94 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX, its lowest since December 2014.

It was 1.6% weaker against the dollar at 80.77 RUBUTSTN=MCX, reaching levels not seen since March 30, a more than seven-month low.

"Markets are gearing exclusively to the outcome of the U.S. elections, which is fraught with risk," BCS Global Markets said in a note, adding that a scenario where incumbent Donald Trump loses but refuses to step down is particularly unfriendly to markets.

Russian markets also see downside pressure from expectations that Democratic candidate Joe Biden could win the election, which may result in new sanctions against Russia, analysts said.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 3.7% at $36.53 a barrel, pushing Russian stock indexes lower.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 2.1% to 1,044.1 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.5% lower at 2,677.3 points.

