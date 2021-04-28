Rouble treads water near 75 to dollar before government bond auctions

MOSCOW, April 28 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble was steady near 75 to the dollar in early trade on Wednesday ahead of Russian OFZ treasury bond auctions, being keenly watched after U.S. imposed sanctions that will affect foreign buying of Russian debt.

At 0800 GMT, the rouble was little changed on the day at 74.90 to the dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX. On Monday, it touched 74.63, its strongest level since March 22.

Major Russian banks have recently been the main buyers of rouble-denominated OFZs, while foreign demand has waned due to the risk of sanctions.

From June 14, U.S. banks will be barred from buying OFZs directly from Russia.

The market is also awaiting a U.S. Federal Reserve policy statement and a speech by U.S. President Joe Biden later in the day, announcing more stimulus plans.

"The dollar is likely to strengthen after the Fed meeting, which could cause the rouble to weaken to USD/RUB 75.5," Sberbank CIB said in a note.

Against the euro, the rouble was 0.1% stronger at 90.50 EURRUBTN=MCX, still far from levels of around 81 seen a year ago.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.2% at $66.30 a barrel, offering little support to Russian stock indexes.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS fell 0.7% to 1,505.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.5% lower at 3,583.1 points, backing off an all-time high of 3,627.91 hit on Tuesday.

Russian forestry group Segezha SGZH.MM debuted on the Moscow Exchange at around 8 roubles per share, matching its final IPO offer price and implying a market capitalisation of 125.5 billion roubles ($1.68 billion).

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.