Rouble trading suspended as currency dives after Russia invades Ukraine

By 0542 GMT, the rouble was down 10.5% on the interbank market at 89.71, its weakest on record. RUB=

Russia's largest lender Sberbank SBER.MM offered to buy euros at 116 roubles, the RIA news agency reported.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 5.6% at $102.22 a barrel.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.