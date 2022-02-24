Rouble trading suspended as currency dives after Russia invades Ukraine

The rouble plunged to its lowest since early 2016 on Thursday after President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian forces to invade Ukraine, a move which led the Moscow Exchange to suspend trading.

By 0542 GMT, the rouble was down 10.5% on the interbank market at 89.71, its weakest on record. RUB=

Russia's largest lender Sberbank SBER.MM offered to buy euros at 116 roubles, the RIA news agency reported.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 5.6% at $102.22 a barrel.

