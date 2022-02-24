Rouble trading suspended as currency dives after Russia invades Ukraine

By 0542 GMT, the rouble was down 10.5% on the interbank market at 89.71, its weakest on record. RUB=
Russia's largest lender Sberbank SBER.MM offered to buy euros at 116 roubles, the RIA news agency reported.
Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 5.6% at $102.22 a barrel.
