Rouble tracks Russian stocks higher, rebounds from over 1-week low

MOSCOW, June 2 (Reuters) - Russia's rouble bounced back on Wednesday, after slipping to a more than one-week low against the dollar in early trade, as local stocks touched record highs with the support of strengthening oil prices.

At 0818 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% stronger against the dollar at 73.41 RUBUTSTN=MCX, after slipping to its lowest since May 24 of 73.75.

It had gained 0.3% to 89.52 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Analysts said the rouble had likely been held back recently by dividend payments by Russian companies being converted to foreign exchange.

VTB Capital said flows linked to dividend payments would continue to shape the rouble's performance in the coming days.

But Sberbank CIB, the investment arm of Russia's largest lender Sberbank SBER.MM, said the dividend impact was dissipating.

"Demand for FX is likely to pull back today and the rouble should be able to appreciate to 73.4 (versus the dollar)," Sberbank CIB said.

Geopolitical risks have eased in recent weeks with investors hoping a June 16 summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden could improve strained ties between the two countries.

"Easing U.S.-Russia tension elevate hopes for more 'normal' relations and clearly reduces the Russia risk premium," said BCS Global Markets.

But a ransomware attack on the world's largest meatpacker, Brazil's JBS SA JBSS3.SA, that disrupted meat production in North America and Australia, and originated from a criminal organization likely based in Russia could hold back Russian assets.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.7% at $70.76 a barrel, supporting Russian stock indexes. O/R

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.4% to 1,621.0, its highest since January 2020. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was up 0.4% at 3,777.8, after hitting a record high of 3,785.15 earlier.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.