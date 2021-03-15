Rouble touches 3-month high vs dollar, MOEX hits record peak

Updates prices, adds details

MOSCOW, March 15 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed on Monday to hit its highest in nearly three months against the dollar, riding a recovery in oil prices and bracing for more local support from tax payments, while the benchmark MOEX stock index touched a record peak.

The rouble gained 0.3% to 73.08 against the dollar by 0922 GMT, after hitting 73.01, its strongest since Dec. 18, earlier in the day. RUBUTSTN=MCX

Versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX, the rouble was up 0.6% at 87.19, its strongest since Aug. 20.

The geopolitical premium for the rouble remains remarkable, putting the central bank's board meeting on Friday in the spotlight. The rouble traded at about 61 to the dollar in early 2020 when oil prices were last near current levels.

The central bank is widely expected to keep the key rate at 4.25%, facing accelerating inflation.

But Tim Ash of BlueBay Asset Management said he would not be surprised with a rate hike.

"The rouble looks vulnerable in the context of sanctions risks," Ash said, adding that globally rising interest rates also take their toll.

The rouble won some support from oil prices heading towards $70 per barrel, as data showed China's economic recovery accelerated at the start of 2021, boosting the energy demand outlook for the world's largest oil importer. O/R

Month-end taxes that kick in on Monday are set to buttress the rouble as export-focused companies tend to convert foreign currency revenues to meet domestic liabilities.

Russian stock indexes were up. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX rose 1.5% to 3,594.2 after briefly hitting an all-time peak of 3,596.3.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS gained 1.95% to 1,549.1.

The Russian stock market saw an uptick in trading activity recently, with a wave of share listings gaining strength.

Russian mid-sized gold miner GV Gold exemplified the revived IPO activity, announcing a plan for an IPO of ordinary shares on the Moscow Exchange.

