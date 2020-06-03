Rouble touches 3-month high on govt bond auctions, higher oil

Adds detail, updates prices

MOSCOW, June 3 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble hit a three-month high in volatile trade on Wednesday thanks to a recovery in oil prices ahead of Russian government bond auctions.

At 0819 GMT, the rouble was 0.5% stronger against the dollar at 68.42 RUBUTSTN=MCX, having briefly touched 68.21, a level last seen on March 6 before a global selloff caused by a sharp drop in the price of oil, Russia's key export, and concerns about the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"We see the rouble pushing toward 68 today as risk appetite continues to grow," Sberbank CIB said in a note.

The rouble eased 0.2% versus the euro to 76.85 EURRUBTN=MCX.

The rouble gained support from a recovery in Brent crude prices above $40 per barrel as well as from three OFZ treasury bonds auctions where the finance ministry sold papers popular among foreign investors.

The ministry raised a cumulative 108.5 billion roubles ($1.58 billion), enjoying demand of 161 billion roubles. Demand for these bonds serves as a gauge of global market sentiment towards Russian assets.

OFZ bonds got a boost in the past few weeks from expectations that Russia will slash interest rates in June to support the battered economy. Lower central bank rates send OFZ yields south, which supports their prices.

Brent crude oil LCOc1 traded near $40 a barrel, its highest since March 6, ahead of a June 4 OPEC+ meeting, where the world's largest producers will consider extending output cuts into July or August. O/R

Russian stock indexes were also at three-month highs.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 1.7% to 1,299.5 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1% higher at 2,825.2 points.

($1 = 68.5175 roubles)

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Gareth Jones and Andrew Cawthorne)

