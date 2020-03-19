Rouble swings back towards 4-year low in volatile trade

By 1222 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% weaker against the dollar at 81.02 RUBUTSTN=MCX, having swung between 79.10 and 81.97 - its lowest since January 2016.

The rouble gained 1.4% to trade at 87.04 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 2.9% at $25.6 a barrel, after sliding to its lowest since May 2003 on Wednesday.

Russia's central bank is expected to keep its key rate unchanged at 6.00% at its board meeting on Friday, according to analysts polled by Reuters, but it has intervened with foreign currency sales and repo auctions to inject liquidity in the past week.

However, growing inflationary risks and volatile markets could lead the central bank to take special measures.

"The circumstances are unprecedented, and the Russian central bank can justify either a cut or a hike depending on the weight it attaches to inflation and growth risks," said Alina Slyusarchuk, economist at Morgan Stanley.

"The current rouble quotations are quite appropriate for existing oil prices and external risks profile, so no additional measures are required from the central bank," said Dmitry Polevoy, chief economist at the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

The central bank said foreign currency sales concerning the sale of its stake in Sberbank, the country's largest lender, to the finance ministry, had begun on Thursday, supporting the rouble.

It said it would only carry out these forex sales when the price of Urals oil is lower than $25.

As of March 19, Urals crude oil cargoes loading from Russia's Baltic ports were at $18.6 per barrel.

Russian stock indexes were higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 2.1% at 849.8 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 3.4% higher at 2,184.5 points.

