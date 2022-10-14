Rouble strengthens past 63 vs dollar, Russian stocks recovery stutters

By 0938 GMT, the rouble was 1.2% stronger against the dollar at 62.84 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had gained 0.4% to trade at 62.50 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX. It had shed 0.1% against the yuan to 8.69 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

The rouble gained in the previous session against the dollar after nine successive days of decline.

"The recent increased demand for foreign currency, which may have been partly due to dividend payments made in October, seems to have been satisfied to a large extent," said Otkritie Broker.

The Russian currency is set to gain support in the second half of the month as export-focused firms convert foreign exchange holdings into roubles to pay domestic liabilities.

The rouble is the world's best-performing currency this year, supported by capital controls and slumping imports after Western governments imposed hefty sanctions on Russia, while scores of foreign companies paused operations in the country.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.9% at $93.7 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes, which have been steadily recovering since sinking to months-long lows on Monday, were mixed.

"The Russian stock market is set to seesaw in (the short term) as no catalyst seen, despite positive background," BCS Global Markets said in a note. "Moreover, geopolitical tensions exacerbate pre-weekend prudence."

The benchmark rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.9% lower at 1,938.0 points. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.3% to 971.4 points.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Robert Birsel and Alex Richardson)

