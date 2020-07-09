Rouble strengthens on weaker dollar, modest risk appetite

By 1247 GMT, the rouble was 0.8% stronger against the dollar at 70.53 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had gained 0.7% to trade at 80.00 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

The yield on Russia's benchmark 10-year OFZ fell to a one-week low of 5.73% before rising slightly, having opened at close to 6%. Bond yields move inversely to their price.

Uncertainty around the novel coronavirus continued to hang over global markets, with the United States reporting a record daily rise in new cases on Wednesday.

But as the threat of more U.S. sanctions against Moscow has ebbed away, investors have been encouraged to return to Russian assets.

The external outlook is moderately positive, said Veles Capital analyst Elena Kozhukhova, adding that the rouble could strengthen past 70 to the dollar as it moves away from the seven-week low hit on Tuesday.

The rouble has come under pressure this week from a fall in daily sales of foreign currency by the finance ministry and investors' continued conversion of rouble dividend payouts into foreign currency.

Russian assets largely ignored U.S. unemployment data, as weekly jobless claims remained high although they fell to 1.31 million, slightly below forecast, and down from 1.41 million in the previous week.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.3% at $43.42 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.5% to 1,251.5 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.5% lower at 2,801.8 points.

