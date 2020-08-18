Rouble strengthens on weak dollar, Belarus crisis limits gains

By 1201 GMT the rouble had risen 0.8% against the dollar to 73.18 RUBUTSTN=MCX, having fallen to a five-day low on Monday due to political tensions in neighbouring Belarus.

It firmed 0.4% to 87.13 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Belarus was in focus again after Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian leader, said he would be ready to hold new elections and hand over power after a constitutional referendum as he tries to pacify mass protests and end strikes.

Investors were also concerned by an escalation in U.S.-China tensions after the Trump administration announced it would further tighten restrictions on Huawei to curb its access to commercially available chips.

Analysts at Sberbank said they expected the rouble to remain under pressure from geopolitical factors in the coming days, but added that the it would be supported by export-focused companies converting foreign currency revenues to meet local liabilities ahead of month-end tax payments.

Oil prices gave back some overnight gains, which were made after OPEC and its allies said they were almost fully complying with output cuts to support prices. O/R

Brent crude oil LCOc1, the global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.2% at $45.28 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were trading higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.7% at 1,318.0 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.3% higher at 3,061.1 points.

