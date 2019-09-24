Rouble strengthens on tax payments, expectations for European rate cut

MOSCOW, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble edged up on Tuesday as month-end tax payments prompted firms to convert their foreign currency holdings to meet local duties, while weak economic data buttressed expectations of a euro zone rate cut.

At 1020 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% stronger against the dollar at 63.79 RUBUTSTN=MCX, its highest in a week. Versus the euro, it had gained 0.1% to trade at 70.09 EURRUBTN=MCX.

Analysts at Alor Brokerage said in a note that they expected the rouble to benefit from the tax payments, but did not see it strengthening above this year's peak of 62.8 versus the U.S. dollar unless other support emerges.

Euro zone bond yields crawled higher after poor manufacturing and services data brought forward expectations for a rate cut from the European Central Bank amid recession fears.

Prices of oil, Russia's main export, eased on Tuesday as weak economic data from Europe and Japan focused market attention on the gloomy demand outlook. Brent crude oil LCOc1 was down 0.8% at $64.24 a barrel.

Still, oil prices remained at comparatively elevated levels for the year in the wake of a Sept. 14 attack on Saudi Arabia's largest oil processing facility.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was flat at 1,373 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.1% lower at 2,781 points.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Anna Rzhevkina; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((anna.rzhevkina@tr.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.