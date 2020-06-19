Rouble strengthens as central bank slashes key rate by 100 bps

Recasts with central bank rate cut

MOSCOW, June 19 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble climbed higher on Friday after the central bank slashed its benchmark interest rate by a deeper-than-usual 100 basis points to 4.5% as the economy slips into recession.

At 1045 GMT, the rouble was 0.5% stronger against the dollar at 69.50 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had gained 0.6% to trade at 77.83 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

In the statement announcing the rate cut, the bank said it would consider the need for further cuts at upcoming meetings. L8N2DW1ZF It also said the rate cut was intended to limit the risk of inflation falling below the bank's 4% target next year.

The rate cut, which was in line with analysts' expectations, makes lending less expensive and could help curb the economic contraction caused by the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than half a million people in the country.

Elvira Nabiullina, the central bank's governor, will shed more light on the bank's decision at a press conference scheduled for 1200 GMT.

As the market opened, the rouble also got support from oil prices, which rose on Friday after producers in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and their allies pledged to meet commitments on supply cuts. O/R

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 2.1% at $42.40 a barrel by 1038 GMT.

Russian stock indexes rose higher after the rate cut.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 1.7% to 1,251.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.3% higher at 2,758.6 points.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Larry King)

