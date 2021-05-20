Rouble strengthens ahead of Russia's Eurobond placement

MOSCOW, May 20 (Reuters) - The rouble strengthened on Thursday, hitting a near two-week high versus the dollar on easing geopolitical tensions after high level diplomatic talks between Russia and the United States, with markets awaiting Russia's Eurobond placement.

Top diplomats from the Biden administration and Russia in their first in-person meeting on Wednesday stressed that the former Cold War foes have serious differences in how they view world affairs but struck an optimistic tone for the talks, saying the two sides can still find ways to work together.

At 0749 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 73.55 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had gained 0.3% to trade at 89.70 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Inflation concerns and rising COVID-19 cases in Asia have dented global risk appetite in recent days, but the Russian market received a boost on Wednesday as the United States waived sanctions on the company behind the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany.

The improvement in the foreign policy plan is working in the rouble's favour, said Otkritie Broker in a note.

The books for Russia's placement of a new 15-year euro-denominated Eurobond opened on Thursday, financial market sources said, with yield guidance set at the 2.875% area.

Foreign investors own the majority of Russian Eurobonds that offer investment-grade ratings. Foreign holdings of sovereign Eurobonds were at 54% as of April 1, the lowest in a year.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.3% at $66.87 a barrel, recovering slightly after two sessions of heavy losses and supporting Russian stock indexes.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.3% to 1,556.8 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.1% higher at 3,636.8 points.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov; Editing by Toby Chopra)

