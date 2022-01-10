Rouble strengthens ahead of crunch U.S.-Russia talks

By 0722 GMT, the rouble was 0.7% stronger against the dollar at 75.24 RUBUTSTN=MCX, close to a six-day high, and had gained 0.9% to trade at 85.25 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

The United States and Russia are set to begin fragile negotiations in Geneva on Monday, before talks involving other parties move to Brussels and Vienna later in the week.

Washington hopes the talks can avert the danger of a new Russian invasion of Ukraine without conceding to the Kremlin's expansive security demands, though prospects for a breakthrough are dim.

Promsvyazbank analysts said that progress in Geneva and at other talks with the NATO military alliance this week could see the rouble return to the range of 73-75 versus the dollar.

Inflation and the U.S. Federal Reserve also remain in focus, said BCS Global Markets in a note, with Fed chair Jerome Powell and governor Lael Brainard set to testify before Senate committees this week.

The dollar was stronger as traders bet their appearances and U.S. inflation data, due on Wednesday, would bolster the case for higher interest rates. FRX/

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.2% at $81.93 a barrel, supporting Russian stock indexes.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 2.9% to 1,590.0 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.7% higher at 3,796.8 points.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.