Rouble steady vs dollar near strongest since July

MOSCOW, June 10 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble was steady against the dollar on Thursday, after hitting its strongest level since last July a day earlier, supported by high oil prices and expectations that the central bank will raise rates this week.

At 0741 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% stronger against the dollar at 72.22RUBUTSTN=MCX, having hit 71.9825 on Wednesday, a level last seen on July 29, 2020.

Against the euro, the rouble was 0.3% stronger at 87.81EURRUBTN=MCX.

The rouble has risen in the past few weeks ahead of a meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin due to take place on June 16.

This meeting is seen as a sign that more sanctions are not inevitable after the United States barred its banks from buying OFZ government bonds directly from Russia from mid-June.

The rouble extended gains this week after high inflation for May prompted a wide-scale revision of forecasts among economists who now, on average, expect the central bank to raise the key rate by 50 rather than 25 basis points on Friday.

Higher rates support the rouble by making it more attractive for carry-trade operations in which investors borrow low-yielding currencies, such as the U.S. dollar, and convert them into roubles to buy high-yielding bonds.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, remained high but shed 0.4% to $71.93 a barrel after data in the United States, the world's top oil consumer, indicated weaker-than-expected fuel demand. O/R

Russian stock indexes fell slightly: the dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.1% to 1,673.50 points, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was down 0.3% at 3,831.03 points.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Polina Devitt

