Rouble steady on rise in oil prices, Russian coronavirus cases

MOSCOW, May 12 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble was steady in early trade on Tuesday, as the market digested higher oil prices, a decrease in the central bank's foreign currency interventions and Russia's rising number of cases of the novel coronavirus.

On the first working day of the week following a public holiday, the rouble was flat at 73.42 versus the dollar at 0750 GMT RUBUTSTN=MCX and firmed 0.2% to 79.83 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

The rouble retained support from central bank daily foreign currency sales, which, however, declined to the equivalent of 14.8 billion roubles ($201 million) last week from levels of more than 20 billion roubles a few days earlier.

The state FX sales, which the central bank reports with a two-day lag, are pegged to prices for oil, an export vital to Russia's economy. Global benchmark Brent crude futures LCOc1 were 0.9% higher at $29.88 a barrel.

The rouble may see some support from demand for Russian OFZ treasury bonds after the central bank said it will consider cutting the key rate by 100 basis points next month.

Rate cuts push OFZ yields lower, which inversely move their prices higher, meaning investors may want to buy into the papers before their prices go up.

ITI Capital said it sees room for a 70-100 basis points decline in OFZ yields, which suggests their price can increase by up to 10%.

The novel coronavirus outbreak remains in focus. Russia on Tuesday reported 10,899 new cases over a 24 hour period, bringing the nationwide total past that of Britain to 232,243, the third-highest worldwide.

Despite the increase, President Vladimir Putin on Monday announced a gradual easing of coronavirus lockdown measures.

The lifting of restrictions in Russia would be gradual and each region would need to tailor its approach to varying local conditions. Moscow has said it will keep its own lockdown measures in place until May 31.

Russian stock indexes were down.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS declined 0.4% to 1,131.4 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.2% lower at 2,637.6 points.

"Despite the currently firm oil market, we expect a moderate decline in the MOEX in the first half of the day and see risks of its decline towards the lower boundary of the 2,600-2,700 range by the end of the day," Bogdan Zvarich, chief analyst at Promsvyazbank, said.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.