Rouble steady in light trade, stocks climb

MOSCOW, May 4 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble was steady in light trade on Tuesday, while stock indexes rose as oil climbed towards $70 per barrel.

At 0826 GMT, the rouble was unchanged on the day at 75.20 against the dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX after a three-day weekend, trading at a distance from its strongest level since March 22 of 74.19 touched last week.

VTB Capital said in a note that the rouble's slide past the 75 mark on Friday was driven by reports that the U.S. embassy was cutting consular staff by 75% and that from May 12 it would stop processing non-immigrant visas for non-diplomatic travel.

The rouble is seen returning to the 74-75 range against the dollar this week, Locko Invest said in a note.

Versus the euro, the rouble was steady at 90.40 EURRUBTN=MCX.

Although fears of imminent sanctions against Moscow have somewhat declined in the past weeks, the rouble still retains a visible geopolitical discount. In 2020, when oil prices hovered near current levels, the rouble was at around 61 versus the dollar and 68 to the euro.

Trading activity is set to be below average this week as President Vladimir Putin declared May 1 - May 10 to be non-working days.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.9% at $68.14 a barrel, supporting Russian stock indexes.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS rose 1.2% to 1,503.0 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.2% higher at 3,587.25 points, moving closer to an all-time high of 3,627.91 hit last week.

