Rouble steady in light trade, climbing oil prices push stocks higher

MOSCOW, May 5 (Reuters) - The rouble was steady in light trade on Wednesday as higher oil prices pushed Russian stock indexes towards record highs.

At 0813 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% stronger against the dollar at 74.81 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had gained 0.3% to trade at 89.67 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.7% at $69.59 a barrel.

Expectations of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden are favourable for the geopolitical backdrop, Veles Capital said in a note.

Biden on Tuesday said he would like to hold his proposed summit with Putin in June during a trip to Europe.

Although fears of imminent sanctions against Moscow have somewhat declined in recent weeks, the rouble still retains a visible geopolitical discount. In 2020, when oil prices hovered near current levels, the rouble was around 61 versus the dollar and 68 against the euro.

Trading activity is set to be below average this week as Putin declared May 1-10 to be non-working days.

Russian stock indexes climbed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 1.3% to 1,521.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1% higher at 3,613.5 points, near a record high of 3,627.91 points reached on April 27.

