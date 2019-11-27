Rouble steady, foreigners' holdings of OFZ bonds at record high

Adds detail, updates with OFZ auction, updates prices

MOSCOW, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble was little changed on Wednesday, showing little reaction to a weekly auction of Russian treasury bonds and data that showed the share of foreigners' holdings reached a fresh record.

The share of non-residents among holders of rouble-denominated OFZ bonds rose to 32% as of early November, or 2.84 trillion roubles ($44.49 billion), central bank data showed on Wednesday. The share was at 29.8% a month earlier.

OFZ bonds have been in demand in the past few months amid expectations that the Russian central bank would cut rates, as monetary easing drives prices of OFZ bonds higher.

Concerns about possible U.S. sanctions against Moscow that could affect OFZ bonds have also faded, after Washington targeted only Russian dollar-denominated Eurobonds with sanctions in August.

On Wednesday, demand for OFZ bonds, seen as a gauge of investors' attitude towards Russian assets, was weaker than usual. The finance ministry sold 13 billion roubles in 2024 OFZ bonds to demand of 18 billion roubles.

Yields on Russia's benchmark 10-year treasury bonds RU10YT=RR, which move inversely to their price, were close to their lowest since 2008 of 6.31%, reached earlier in November, but have risen to 6.35% since then.

At 1504 GMT, the rouble was almost unchanged against the dollar at 63.98 RUBUTSTN=MCX, as market activity faded ahead of the Thanksgiving Day holiday in the United States. It had gained 0.2% to trade at 70.39 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

In the local market, the rouble should also receive a small boost from Russian exporters buying the currency to pay taxes on profits due on Thursday.

Russian stock indexes were slightly down, with a Reuters poll on Wednesday forecasting a stocks rally ahead for the Russian market.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was flat 1,440.7 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.2% lower at 2,926.3 points.

Alfa Bank analysts said Russian stocks were due to recover after recent underperformance, as confidence in a U.S.-China trade deal strengthens.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

($1 = 63.8345 roubles)

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.