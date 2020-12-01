Rouble steady as vaccine optimism lingers, delayed OPEC+ meeting in focus

MOSCOW, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble rose slightly on Tuesday off a one-week low against the dollar hit the day before, as investors weighed lingering optimism over vaccines for COVID-19 against falling oil prices in the build-up to a key OPEC+ meeting.

At 0805 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% stronger against the dollar at 76.35 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.2% to trade at 91.38 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.4% at $47.68 a barrel, under pressure on uncertainty about whether deep output cuts would be suspended this week.

OPEC and allies led by Russia postponed talks on oil output policy for 2021 to Thursday, as key players still disagreed on how much oil they should pump amid weak demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Should the situation with oil prices worsen, pressure on the rouble may increase, which would see the dollar win back its morning losses and move to growth, said Promsvyazbank analysts in a note.

The COVID-19 pandemic continued to weigh on markets, with rising cases worldwide and the corresponding health restrictions threatening global economic recovery.

"After a flurry of vaccine news meant November was a bumper month, the question remains whether December will see a 'Santa rally', or whether Christmas came early last month and yesterday's profit taking will continue," said BCS Global Markets in a note.

Russia's central bank is expected to withstand pressure to cut rates this month, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Despite the rouble and Russian stocks strengthening in November, Russia's manufacturing activity contracted at its fastest pace for six months due to weakened demand, a survey showed on Tuesday.

Russian stock indexes were rising.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.7% to 1,290.6 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.6% higher at 3,127.1 points.

Russian oil companies were under pressure amid uncertainty over global oil market developments. Shares in Rosneft ROSN.MM and Lukoil LKOH.MM were underperforming the wider market, down 1% and 0.3% respectively.

Shares in Russia's largest lender Sberbank SBER.MM were up 1.5%, the day after unveiling a new three-year strategy.

