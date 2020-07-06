Rouble steady amid improving risk appetite, rising oil prices

MOSCOW, July 6 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble was flat on Monday, staying away from a near six-week low hit on Friday, supported by rising oil prices and growing risk appetite even as spikes of new COVID-19 cases around the world hindered some economies from reopening.

At 0748 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% weaker against the dollar at 71.43 RUBUTSTN=MCX, just shy of the 71.67 mark reached on Friday, its weakest against the greenback since May 25.

It had lost 0.5% to trade at 80.66 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1.7% at $43.52 a barrel.

The reopening of economies around the world played in risk assets' favour, although record increases in coronavirus cases in 15 U.S. states in the first four days of July clouded the economic horizon and prevented a speedy return to thriving business activity.

Quite a high appetite for risk was among the factors supporting the rouble and stock indexes on Monday, said Veles Capital analyst Elena Kozhukhova in a note, adding that bullish investors would try to continue buying.

Certain Russian individuals could face frozen assets and travel restrictions to the United Kingdom from Monday, with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab set to name those targeted by new sanctions, the Financial Times reported.

"Sanctions risks, coupled with a low oil price and a fall in the volume of its exports, are the main threat to the Russian currency," said Alexei Antonov, head analyst at Alor Brokerage.

Russian stock indexes were rising.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 1.9% to 1,258.1 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.8% higher at 2,851.8 points.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow, editing by Ed Osmond)

