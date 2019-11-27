Rouble steady ahead of bond auctions, stocks rebound

MOSCOW, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble was steady on Wednesday, with global market activity expected to be lower than usual ahead of the Thanksgiving Day holiday in the United States.

At 0742 GMT, the rouble was almost unchanged against the dollar at 63.98 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had gained 0.1% to trade at 70.44 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

U.S. statistics on consumer spending and third quarter GDP due later on Wednesday are in focus.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.2% at $64.2 a barrel.

The rouble could gain support from Wednesday's weekly OFZ treasury bond auctions by the finance ministry, whose lucrative yields have been popular with foreign investors this year.

Yields on Russia's 10-year treasury bonds RU10YT=RR, which move inversely to their price, are close to a six-year low of 6.31%, reached earlier in November, but have risen to 6.36% since then.

In offering the 2024 treasury bond RU26223= for the first time since February, the finance ministry has "naturally switched its attention to the short section of the [yield] curve," Rosbank analysts said in a note.

The next Russian central bank rate decision is on Dec. 13.

In the local market, the rouble should also receive a small boost from Russian exporters buying the currency to pay taxes on profits due on Thursday.

Russian stock indexes were up, with a Reuters poll on Wednesday forecasting a stocks rally ahead for the Russian market.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.4% to 1,446.6 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.3% higher at 2,938.3 points.

Alfa Bank analysts said Russian stocks were due a recovery after recent underperformance, as confidence in a U.S.-China trade deal strengthens.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

