Rouble steadies vs dollar, MOEX stock index hits fresh post-invasion high

July 12 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble steadied above 90 against the dollar on Wednesday and edged lower against the euro and yuan, with the finance ministry set to hold two OFZ treasury bond auctions later in the day.

Capital controls and shrinking imports have helped insulate the rouble against geopolitics during the more than 16 months since Russia invaded Ukraine, but mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin's abortive armed march towards Moscow on June 24 reverberated through markets and raised questions about President Vladimir Putin's grip on power.

At 0823 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% weaker against the dollar at 90.51 RUBUTSTN=MCX. It hit 93.85 on July 6, its weakest point since March 28, 2022.

The rouble had lost 0.5% to trade at 99.83 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX. It had shed 0.7% against the yuan to 12.58 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

Seeking to project an aura of calm, Russian authorities have blamed the rouble's slump -- it fell around 10% from its June 23 close to its trough on July 6 -- on falling export revenues and recovering imports, but analysts acknowledge the impact of domestic political concerns and increased net capital outflows.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.1% at $79.48 a barrel, touching its strongest point since early May earlier in the session.

Russian stocks were higher.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was at its strongest since before Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, climbing 0.6% to 2,877.8 points.

Some large companies announcing the resumption of dividend payments in June and July has buttressed the index, but it remains well below the record highs above 4,000 points hit in late 2021, stung by geopolitics.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.4% to 1,001.6 points, around one-third lower than its early 2022 high.

"We assume that the market will maintain its optimistic mood until the end of the month," said Sinara Investment Bank in a note. "Investors will try to take advantage...and reinvest the last portions of dividends for 2022."

