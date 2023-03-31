Rouble steadies vs dollar, firms away from over 11-month low against euro

MOSCOW, March 31 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble traded steady against the dollar on Friday but pulled back from a more than 11-month low against the euro, supported by relatively higher oil prices while buffeted by geopolitical headwinds over the conflict in Ukraine.

At 0807 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% weaker against the dollar at 77.18 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had shed 0.2% against the yuan to 11.22 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

The Russian currency may gravitate towards moderate weakening against the dollar on Friday, said Bank St Petersburg analysts in a note.

The rouble had gained 0.3% to trade at 84.13 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX, pulling away from 84.3975 hit on Thursday, its weakest point since April 20, 2022.

The rouble has been on a steadily weakening trend throughout March and the first quarter, under external pressure since a Western price cap on Russia's oil sales came into force in early December alongside a European Union embargo on buying sea-borne Russian oil.

The risk of lower export earnings as a result, the cost of reorienting raw material supplies east and the recent plunge in oil prices to a more than one-year low have all impacted the rouble rate.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.9% at $78.6 a barrel, but still well clear of mid-march lows.

Russian stock indexes were lower.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.6% to 1,000.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.6% lower at 2,452.2 points.

