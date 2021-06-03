Rouble steadies, stocks ease from record highs as investors eye Russia economic forum

By 1042 GMT, the rouble was flat at 73.19 against the dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX after touching 73.02 in early trade, its strongest since mid-March, excluding a short-lived move to 72 on the Moscow Exchange on May 7 that traders said was likely a trading error.

The rouble gained marginally after the finance ministry said it would remove U.S. dollar assets from its National Wealth Fund within a month.

But the Russian currency saw pressure from the finance ministry's comment that it would buy around $143.5 million worth of foreign currency a day between June 7 and July 6, an increase from around $87.2 million in the previous month.

On traders' radar is the country's economic forum at St Petersburg, with the main events scheduled to take place on Thursday and Friday.

The meet will focus on Russia's political standoff with the West, economic recovery, COVID-19 vaccines and green energy, among other issues.

Versus the euro, the rouble gained 0.2% to 89.20 EURRUBTN=MCX, its highest in nearly a week.

Brent crude LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.1% at $71.25 a barrel, pushing the Russian stock indexes away from record highs.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.8% to 1,630.7 points, after touching its strongest mark since April 2012 earlier in the day. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.8% lower at 3,788.6 points, after hitting a record high of 3,837.73 points earlier.

Russia-focused gold producer Nordgold said it plans an initial public offering of at least 25% of its existing shares in London and Moscow, with two sources saying the company would target a valuation of up to $5 billion.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

($1 = 73.1756 roubles)

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Anna Rzhevkina; Editing by Ramakrishnan M., Alexander Marrow and Subhranshu Sahu)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.