Rouble steadies near two-week high vs dollar

MOSCOW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble treaded water near the two-week high versus the dollar touched earlier on Friday, ahead of a ratification of an agreement by major oil producers to cut oil output.

Oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed on Thursday to cut output by an extra 500,000 barrels a day in the first quarter of 2020, but stopped short of pledging action beyond March. The agreement is due to be formally adopted on Friday.

The rouble was virtually unchanged at 63.73 against the dollar by 0757 GMT RUBUTSTN=MCX after briefly touching 63.67, a level last seen on Nov. 22.

Versus the euro, the rouble was steady at 70.77 EURRUBTN=MCX.

"The main economic data focus today is the U.S. non-farm payroll report for November, which is the last important U.S. macro release ahead of the next week's FOMC meeting," VTB Capital analysts said in a note.

If the data misses market expectations, this could result in the dollar weakening and support the appeal of the high-yielding rouble, Otkritie brokerage said in a note.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, rose 0.05% at $63.42 a barrel after rallying for two days in a row.

Russian stock indexes were up. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS gained 0.6% to 1,438.2 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX climbed 0.3% higher to 2,907.5 points.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.