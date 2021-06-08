Rouble steadies near strongest since March, central bank in focus

MOSCOW, June 8 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble stabilised on Tuesday near its strongest levels since mid-March against the dollar and the MOEX stock index headed towards an all-time peak as the market digested inflation news that favours a rate rise this week.

At 0718 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% weaker against the dollar at 72.88 RUBUTSTN=MCX after touching 72.68, its strongest since March 16, excluding a short-lived move to 72 on the Moscow Exchange on May 7 that traders said was likely a trading error.

The central bank is in focus with its board meeting due on Friday after data showed annual consumer inflation accelerated to 6.0% in May, overshooting expectations and adding support for tighter monetary policy.

Inflation in May was driven by broad-based increases in both food and non-food goods, and the balance of factors is now firmly tilted towards another 50-basis-point hike to 5.50% this week, Capital Economics said.

Citi analysts said they also expect a 50 bps hike this week and have changed their year-end rate forecast to 6% with risks slanted to the upside.

Economists polled by Reuters before the data was released had on average predicted a 25-basis-point hike to 5.25%.

Against the euro, the rouble gained 0.1% to 88.69 EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, shed 0.7% to $70.98 a barrel, after data showing China's oil imports fell in May sparked concerns about the fragile state of demand recovery. O/R

Russian stock indexes were up slightly up, with the dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS gaining 0.1% to 1,654.3 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.1% higher at 3,826.5 points, moving towards a record high of 3,837.73 hit last week.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Jason Neely)

