Rouble steadies near 75 against dollar, MOEX hits record high

MOSCOW, April 27 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble stabilised near the 75-mark against the dollar on Tuesday, looking for momentum after geopolitical fears receded, while the benchmark MOEX stock index climbed to a fresh record high.

At 0739 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% weaker against the dollar at 75.03 RUBUTSTN=MCX, hovering away from its strongest level since March 22 of 74.63 it touched on Monday.

The rouble has been under pressure since mid-March after U.S. President Joe Biden said Russia will pay a price for meddling in the U.S. elections and other activities, which Moscow denies.

It partially pared losses since last week when Russia said it was withdrawing some troops from the border with Ukraine but remained away from its 2021 high of 72.53 touched on March 16.

"A decline in geopolitical risks and a stable situation on the energy market will be in favour of the rouble strengthening," Promsvyazbank said in a note.

Russia's month-end tax period can help the rouble firm this week as it usually prompts export-focused companies to convert their foreign currency into roubles to meet local liabilities.

Meanwhile, the rouble was 0.1% stronger versus the euro at 90.54 EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.8% at $66.15 a barrel, buttressing Russian stocks.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX hit an all-time high of 3,625.05 earlier in the session, before retreating to 3,619.2, up 0.2%.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS added 0.1% to 1,520.4 points.

