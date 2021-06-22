Rouble steadies near 73 vs dollar, held back by sanctions threat

MOSCOW, June 22 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble steadied on Tuesday, hovering near its weakest versus the dollar since early June following the threat of more U.S. sanctions against Moscow over the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

At 0739 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% weaker against the dollar at 73.17 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had gained 0.1% to trade at 87.12 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN on Sunday the United States was "preparing another package of sanctions" related to the use of a chemical agent against "one of their citizens on Russian soil".

Kremlin critic Navalny was flown to Germany in August after being poisoned with what German doctors would later say was a military-grade nerve agent. Russian authorities have repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. Navalny later returned to Moscow and was jailed on charges he said were trumped up.

The threat of new sanctions hurt the rouble, but the start of the holiday season and an upcoming month-end tax period will increase demand for the currency, Alor Broker said in a note.

Investors also had an eye on the U.S. central bank, with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell due to speak on Tuesday at 1800 GMT, after the Fed last week signalled a potentially tougher stance on inflation and shifted projections for its first two rate hikes into 2023.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.2% at $74.74 a barrel, earlier hitting its highest since April 2019.

Russian stock indexes were higher. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.1% to 1,644.1 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.1% higher at 3,818.6 points.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.