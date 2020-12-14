Rouble steadies near 4-month peak vs dollar, MOEX hits record high

Adds detail, updates prices

MOSCOW, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble steadied near four-month highs versus the dollar on Monday, supported by oil prices above $50 per barrel and month-end tax payments that usually boost demand for roubles, while the MOEX stock index hit a fresh record high.

The rouble has been paring earlier losses since the U.S. presidential election in early November but its gains were still capped by market concerns about the possibility of new sanctions against Moscow.

Reports that hackers believed to be working for Russia have been monitoring internal email traffic at the U.S. Treasury and Commerce departments have added to such fears.

At 1411 GMT, the rouble was little changed on the day at 72.92 RUBUTSTN=MCX after touching 72.79, its strongest since Aug. 17, having moved away from levels of around 80 seen in early November.

The rouble's weakness of the past few months has filtered into consumer prices, which is likely to prevent the central bank from cutting rates this Friday, a Reuters poll showed.

If the oil price stabilises near current levels in the next 12 months, the rouble's fair value would be at 71 versus the dollar, Raiffeisen Bank analysts said.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1.2% at $50.56 a barrel, buoyed by hopes that a rollout of coronavirus vaccines will lift global fuel demand. O/R

Against the euro, the rouble eased 0.4% to 88.73 EURRUBTN=MCX.

"This week may prove whether recent optimism has been justified or not with a slew of events and economic statistics," BCS Brokerage said.

On the stock market, the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.7% higher at 3,300.3 points, having hit an all-time high of 3,314.20.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS rose 0.9% to 1,425.20 points, its highest since late February.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Giles Elgood

