Rouble steadies near 2-week high after Russia's Eurobond success

MOSCOW, May 21 (Reuters) - The rouble stabilised near a two-week high against the dollar on Friday, lacking momentum after a slide in oil prices added bearishness and the impact of a successful Russian Eurobond placement faded.

At 0738 GMT, the rouble was flat at 73.53 versus the dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX, hovering near strongest levels since early May and closer to levels last seen in mid-March, before the latest sell-off in the Russian currency began.

Versus the euro, the rouble added 0.1% to 89.84 EURRUBTN=MCX, trading far from levels of around 68 seen in early 2020 when prices for crude oil, Russia's main export, were near current levels.

The rouble saw some support from a decline in risk aversion after Russia raised 1.5 billion euros ($1.83 billion) in two Eurobond issues on Thursday, enjoying bids worth over 2.1 billion euros, as markets welcomed talks between Moscow and Washington's top diplomats and the easing of some U.S. sanctions.

"We think the rouble could reach 73 against the dollar today thanks to support from FX selling by Russian exporters ahead of tax and dividend payments next week and against the backdrop of a global weakening in the dollar," Sberbank CIB said in a note.

Brent crude oil LCOc1 was down 0.3% at $64.90 a barrel, set for a weekly fall after Iran's president said the United States was ready to lift sanctions on his country's oil, banking and shipping sectors.

Russian stock indexes shrugged off a decline in oil prices and were slightly up.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS rose 0.05% to 1,559.3 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.1% higher at 3,639.9 points, moving towards an all-time high of 3,713.49 it touched earlier in May.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com;))

